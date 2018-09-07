Italy must cut its structural deficit – Moscovici

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 07/09/2018

Italy has to cut its structural deficit, the European Union economics commissioner said on Friday, stressing that it was in the country’s interest to prepare a budget that would decrease its large debt.

“Italy has to reduce its structural deficit,” Pierre Moscovici told journalists on arrival for a meeting of euro zone ministers in Vienna.

He declined to comment on specific numerical targets, but insisted that Italy had already benefited of a lot of flexibility under EU fiscal rules.

Italy, as all other euro zone countries, will have to submit its draft budget for next year by mid-October. The Commission could reject it if it found it not in line with EU rules, a power that the EU executive has so far never used.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

