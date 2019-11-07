Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / Italy police search shipbuilding companies linked to Fincantieri

Italy police search shipbuilding companies linked to Fincantieri

in Shipbuilding News 07/11/2019

Italian finance police searched offices of several companies working for state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri, as part of an investigation into suspected corruption, fraud and worker exploitation, the prosecutor’s office in Venice said.

The prosecutor added in a statement that 34 people were under investigation for alleged “systematic exploitation” of foreign workers – mainly from Bangladesh and Albania – in shipyards in the port city of Marghera, close to Venice, working on orders for Fincantieri.

The searches involved 19 different companies in seven different Italian regions and 12 Fincantieri managers, the statement said, without specifying whether the executives were under investigation.

Fincantieri was not immediately available for comment.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, additional reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software