Italy Trade Surplus Rises In June

Italy’s trade surplus rose in June amid declines in exports and imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.72 billion in June from EUR 5.17 billion in the same period last year. In May, surplus was EUR 5.38 billion.

Exports dropped 3.5 percent year-on-year in June, after an 8.0 percent rise in May.

Imports fell 5.5 percent in June, after a 3.3 percent increase in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 5.37 billion in June. Exports increased by 1.2 percent and imports fell by 2.1 percent.

