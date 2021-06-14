Italy’s Draghi says G7 had to be frank about China

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the Group of Seven countries had to be frank about differences between the West and China in its post-summit communique that called out Beijing on issues ranging from rights to the origins of the coronavirus.

“It’s an autocracy that does not adhere to multilateral rules and does not share the same vision of the world that the democracies have,” Draghi told reporters on Sunday after a Group of Seven leaders summit in Britain.

“We need to cooperate but we also need to be frank about things that we do not share and do not accept. The U.S. president said that silence is complicity.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by William Schomberg in Falmouth, England, and Elvira Pollina in Milan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)