Italy’s gas storage ‘well above 65%’ of capacity, on track for 90% by October

Italy has filled far more than 65% of its gas storage capacity and is on track to achieve its target of reaching storage levels of 90% in October, the ecological transition minister said on Saturday.

“Our storage is well above 65%. We must achieve 90% and possibly more in October. For now we are doing well,” Roberto Cingolani said during an online event.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Nick Macfie)