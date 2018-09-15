Italy’s Inflation Rises Less Than Initial Estimate

Italy’s consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in August, final data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in August, slightly faster than the 1.5 percent rise in July. The rate was revised down from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent, which was revised from 0.5 percent. The monthly increase in the index was mainly due to the rise in cost of services related to transport.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, slowed to 1.6 percent in August from 1.9 percent in the previous month. The initial estimate was 1.7 percent.

The HICP dropped 0.2 percent instead of previously estimated 0.1 percent fall. The decline was caused by an 8.8 percent decrease in clothing and footwear prices on summer sales.

Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, measured by Italian HICP, was 0.8 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

