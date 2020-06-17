Italy’s May oil products use up 36% from April as lockdown eases

Italy’s oil products consumption in May stood at 3.64 million tonnes, up 36% from April as lockdown measures ease but still 28.5% below year-earlier levels, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gasoil and diesel consumption stood at 1.62 million tonnes in May, up nearly 46% from April but 28.7% below last May, the ministry of economic development said.

Gasoline consumption stood at 367,000 tonnes, 124% higher than April but some 40% lower than last year.

Jet and kerosene consumption of 71,000 tonnes was up 137% from April but 83.5% below levels a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)