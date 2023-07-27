ITIC and ICS to host a panel discussion on decarbonisation, future skills and challenges during LISW

International Transport Intermediaries Club (ITIC) and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers’ (ICS) London & Southeast (SE) Branch will host a panel discussion as part of London International Shipping Week (LISW).

The theme of the panel discussion is ‘The Shipping Debate – decarbonisation, future skills and challenges – is shipping ready for it all?’ and will take place on 11 September at 4:45 pm at the London offices of Thomas Miller, management company of ITIC. The panellists will discuss decarbonisation in light of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) updated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy and the need for the maritime industry to understand the evolving technologies and operational practices, as well as the future skills needed to meet the more stringent regulations.

The panel will comprise of Elly Howe, Environmental and Sustainability Coordinator at Portsmouth International Port; Ian Metzger, Shipping Analyst at Braemar; Nikki Sayer, Managing Director at Casper Customs and Bjoern Sprotte, CEO of Ship Management at V.Group. ITIC’s General Manager, Robert Hodge, will chair the discussions.

“The adoption of the IMO’s updated GHG strategy is an important step forward for the industry, and it is crucial that practitioners across all segments of the maritime value chain, including shipbrokers and other third-party service providers, understand how the emerging technologies and regulations could impact them and the potential liabilities they could face, as well as how their businesses may need to adapt.

“As an organisation representing the interests of shipbrokers, ship managers, agents and other marine professionals, together with the ICS, we are taking the opportunity to bring together a panel of highly experienced practitioners to hear their perspectives on how the challenge of achieving the updated emissions targets from the IMO will impact their businesses,” said Robert Hodge, General Manager at ITIC.

“The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers is a professional body representing many professions in the movement of ships and cargo. It is important that we fully understand what the aims are and the new regulations, any possible impacts and the training required. Global shipping moves significant cargo volumes across the world with the objective of being green and sustainable. The Institute London and SE branch welcomes this panel discussion as part of our contribution to the wider investigation of technical compliance,” said Mike Robarts, FICS, Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (London and SE Branch).

ITIC and the ICS invite stakeholders and the media to attend the event; spaces are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure you are registered to attend, kindly email your RSVP to [email protected].

Source: ITIC, LISW23