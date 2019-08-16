It’s Sumner time for BIFA’s training team

For the third year in a row, The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has expanded its training team with the appointment of Liz Sumner as trainer – freight and customs procedures.

In 2019 BIFA has seen demand for its freight and customs training courses hit a record high, mainly due to the availability of a specific apprenticeship in Freight Forwarding, as well as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, which has increased demand for Customs training.

Carl Hobbis, training development manager, says: “Of late, we have seen a lot of young people join the sector and the majority are participating in BIFA training courses.

“With this appointment we now have trainers based in Manchester, Birmingham and Feltham, which will enable us to deliver more training days for our members from 2020.”

Sumner, who joins from DSV Air and Sea, will be based in the Midlands, and has over 30 years of experience in freight forwarding and logistics, the majority with DB Schenker, including supervisory roles, covering imports, customs, customer service and key account management.

Hobbis added: “I’m delighted to welcome Liz to our team. She will deliver all aspects of our freight and customs training and her extensive industry knowledge will add nicely to the team, as we strive to make BIFA’s Freight and Customs training the most engaging in the industry.

“She will also actively support the Midlands group of BIFA’s Young Forwarder Network, which was launched earlier this year.”

BIFA Director General, Robert Keen commented: “Two years ago we forecast that with Brexit and the development of a relevant freight forwarding apprenticeship, the need for training would increase, which is why we decided to strengthen BIFA’s training department and range of training courses offered.

“Liz has great experience in the sector and I am looking forward to working with her.”

Source: BIFA