IUMI Annual Stockholm Conference goes online for 2020

Due to the current challenging global conditions, this year’s IUMI annual conference will be re-formatted and staged online.

To allow maximum participation, the 2020 event – organised in conjunction with the Swedish market – will be held online over the two-week period 14-25 September.

One workshop will be held each day over a 90-120 minute session. Each of the ten sessions will run twice a day to ensure all time zones are able to participate. Sessions will comprise a mix of presentations, discussion and online Q&A.

IUMI President, Richard Turner, says: “The IUMI conference is an important and fixed element in the marine underwriting calendar and we are determined that it should continue to run in these difficult times. Although it is sad we cannot run the event in the traditional way in Stockholm, we are very excited to be taking advantage of technology so we can continue to offer our usual high quality and extremely topical conference agenda to the global marine insurance community”.

Lars Lange, IUMI Secretary General, adds: “We are extremely grateful to the Swedish organising team for their preparation in the run up to this year’s conference and we are doubly grateful for the way they have whole-heartedly embraced the switch to an online format. Operating in the online environment has allowed us to reduce the fee significantly and we hope this will encourage a wider participation from the whole industry, particularly from younger underwriters.”

Source: IUMI