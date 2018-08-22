IUMI launches new online cargo insurance tutorial programme

Today – 21 August – the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) is advancing its education agenda and launching a new online cargo tutorial programme. This new programme is specifically designed for intermediate level cargo underwriters who wish to enrich their knowledge and expertise in cargo insurance.

IUMI’s Education Forum, founded in September 2016 to develop an education strategy and to launch concrete education projects, has made great progress over the past two years. This tutorial, developed in collaboration with London based technical insurance training specialists Sarnia Training, consists of eleven modules, all designed to be engaging and interactive:

Introduction to international trade Particular average and sue & labour General average and salvage Exclusions War and strikes Duration provisions Claims Stock throughput Project cargo Additional clauses (added by broker or underwriter) Trade clauses

IUMI President, Dieter Berg, comments:

“Education is a core value of IUMI. We have founded our education programme on a number of pillars, the first is our online webinars which have been very well received following their launch a year and a half ago. Already we have delivered 30 webinars that have been viewed by more than 3,500 participants from over 50 countries. Marine insurance is undergoing a period of change influenced by various political, economic and technological factors, and we believe that it is crucial to share knowledge and expertise with the next generation of marine insurers. Our new cargo tutorial is the next pillar designed to help our sector attract and retain talent.”

IUMI’s Education Forum is also well underway in developing a new hull tutorial programme to complement the cargo programme. It is scheduled to be launched towards the end of this year.

The cargo tutorial is available to all interested parties from today – 21 August – via https://iumishop.mycoracle.com/. The enrolment fee is EUR 550 (excl. VAT) for IUMI members and EUR 880 (excl. VAT) for non IUMI members.

Source: IUMI