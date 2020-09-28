Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa port arrivals seen at 2.074 mln T by Sept. 27 – exporters

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.074 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Sept. 27, exporters estimated on Monday, down 5.1% from 2.185 mln tonnes over the same period last season.

About 2,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 4,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 for a total of 6,000 tonnes, up from 4,000 tonnes during the same week last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa, editing by Louise Heavens)