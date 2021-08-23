Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.144 million T by Aug. 22

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.127 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Aug. 15, exporters estimated on Monday, up 4.9% from 2.043 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 5,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 12,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 for a total of 17,000 tonnes, down from 19,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Cooper Inveen and David Goodman)