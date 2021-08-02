Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals reach 2.109 mln T by Aug. 1 – exporters

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.109 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Aug. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up 3.9% from 2.030 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 6,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 6,000 tonnes to San Pedro between July 26 to Aug. 1 for a total of 12,000 tonnes, down from 18,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Cooper Inveen and Louise Heavens)