Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.321 mln T by Sept 10

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.321 million tonnes by Sept. 10 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 2,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 3,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 for a total of 5,000 tonnes, down from 12,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)