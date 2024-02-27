Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 30% y/y by Feb. 25

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.163 million metric tons by Feb. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down about 30% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 11,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 24,000 tons to San Pedro between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25 for a total of 35,000 tons, up from 20,000 tons in the same week the previous season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa, Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Louise Heavens)