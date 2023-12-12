Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 35.8% by Dec. 10

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 612,000 metrictons by Dec. 10 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down 35.8% from the same period last season.

About 29,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 35,000 tons to San Pedro between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 for a total of 64,000 tons, down from 116,000 tons in the same week the previous season.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Louise Heavens)