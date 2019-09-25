Recent News

  
J-ENG and National Marine Research Institute cooperate on the research of “combustion using carbon-free fuel”

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has announced to cooperate with National Maritime Research Institute to start the research and development of “combustion of carbon-free fuel” (e.g. hydrogen and ammonia) as one of solutions for decarbonization.

Carbon-free fuel is a fuel that does not contain carbon atoms and thus does not emit carbon dioxide, and it is expected to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) as a countermeasure against global warming.

In particular, hydrogen energy is expected as a promising energy carrier for achieving a decarbonized society, and various studies are being conducted about the liquefied hydrogen and ammonia etc.

To realize the decarbonized society that can prevent global warming through the reduction of GHG in shipping industry, J-ENG will continuously move forward to innovate and provide alternative energy solutions for future.
Source: Japan Engine Corporation

