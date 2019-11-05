J-ENG awarded the orders for UE Engines for New Heavy-Lift Vessels built by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has awarded the orders for UE Engines, 6UEC35LSE-Eco-B2-SCR, for two (2) next-generation energy-saving heavy-lift vessels, owned by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP), built at Nanjing Jinling Shipyard Co., Ltd. in China.

The orders for this engine are the result of high evaluation by the customers for its low fuel consumption, exceptional environmental performance, high reliability, and J-ENG’s integrated structure covering from development, design, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service. In particular, its outstanding high performance of fuel efficiency contributes significantly to anticipating the EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) Phase 3 level of NBP’s cutting-edge new vessels, and contributes a part of realizing the next-generation energy-saving vessels which NYK Group intends to.

As part of the global sale promotion of UE engines, J-ENG has given the license of UE Engines to the low-speed diesel engine manufacturers in China, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (CSE) and Zhejiang Yungpu Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (YHM). Currently, since J-ENG’s long-standing licensee support has been fruitful, these companies have shifted to a continuous engine production mainly small type of UE Engines, and the market share of UE Engine in China is steadily expanding. As a global licensor, J-ENG will provide the customers with high-quality UE Engines by feeding back our manufacturing know-how and cutting-edge technology to these licensees.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation