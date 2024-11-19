J-ENG completed test operations of test engine for the first domestic ammonia-fueled engine

We, Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), have been conducting various test operations since we began the world’s first ammonia co-firing operation of a large low-speed 2 stroke engine in May 2023 under New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)’s “Green Innovation Fund Project/ Next-generation Ship Development” and have now completed the planned tests at the end of September this year.

Through these tests, we have achieved stable operation of the engine at a high ammonia co-firing rate and have confirmed that the generation of nitrous oxide (N2O), which has high global warming potential, can be suppressed to a very low level through combustion controls, thereby establishing a technology that can greatly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Furthermore, we have also completed verification of peripheral equipment such as the ammonia fuel supply, including the functionality and safety, maintainability of each piece of equipment, and the fuel switching sequence between heavy oil and ammonia, and have achieved many results regarding the safe handling of toxic ammonia.

Currently, manufacturing of the first ammonia-fueled full-scale engine (an engine to be installed on an actual ship) provided feedback from these results is progressing and its trial operation scheduled to begin in April 2025 and complete in September.

At the same time, ammonia supply equipment has been installed at the J-ENG factory, and approval for the equipment has been obtained from the authorities. Ammonia filling and ammonia circulation operation have also been completed, and preparations for the peripheral equipment for operation of an ammonia-fueled full-scale engine are now also progressing smoothly.

In order to accommodate a wide variety of ammonia-fueled ships, following the first engine unit (with cylinder bore 50 cm) mentioned the above, J-ENG are also developing an ammonia-fueled engine with a cylinder bore of 60 cm in parallel and are working on several promising projects.

J-ENG, as a first mover of next-generation fuel engines, will contribute to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 through the early launch and expansion of these engines in the market.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation