J-ENG: First Exhibition at Posidonia 2018

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) will be exhibiting at “Posidonia 2018” held at Athens, Greece from June 4 to 8, 2018.

Posidonia is the world maritime exhibition held every two years, and many guests related to marine industries attend the exhibition every time.

This is the first participation as J-ENG. NOx and SOx control technologies which we are now tackling, and the latest UE engine’s portfolio will be displayed using panels and video for easy understanding.

Especially, in terms of technologies for compliance to environmental regulations, JUMP (J-ENG Unique Marine Power) which is J-ENG’s new solution to meet regulations will be introduced to worldwide customer including Greece shipowner. JUMP was released at Sea Japan held in April of this year at Tokyo.

J-ENG stand (Hall 4 – 101/E) is located in Japan Pavilion, and welcome to stop by.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation