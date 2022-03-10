J-ENG granted GDF to the license on manufacturing and sales of UE Engines

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has concluded a license agreement to grant the rights to manufacture and sell of UE Engines to Guangzhou Diesel Engine Factory Co., Ltd. (GDF) in China.

The license is applied to all models with a cylinder bore of 33cm to 50cm (1,655 kW to 14,240kW) of the UE Engines, which is a low speed 2-stroke engine developed by J-ENG. As soon as the license agreement was concluded, GDF had already received an order for the 6UEC35LSE-C1 type engine for feeder container ship built by the Chinese shipyard as the first engine, and it is scheduled to be completed in July 2022. In addition, GDF has already received orders for more than 30 units, mainly the latest cutting edged engine, UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 type engine, UEC50LSH-Eco-C2 type engine, and so on. In the future, GDF plans to increase the production volume while gradually expanding its lineup.

GDF is a medium speed (4-stroke) engine manufacturer with top market share in China, which was founded in 1911 and has a rich manufacturing record about 350 units per year, including marine main engines and auxiliary engines. GDF aims to develop new customers and expand its business field by newly offering low speed (2-stroke) engine, UE Engines, in order to meet the growing demands for main engines for coastal vessels in China, which have been increasing in bigger size nowadays.

In recent years, J-ENG has positioned China as one of priority market, where the shipbuilding industry is growing and developing rapidly, and is promoting its business by exporting the main engines and developing and growing up new Chinese licensees. As a result, J-ENG has accumulated a delivery record approximately 120 units to Chinese shipyards.

With license to GDF this time, J-ENG has three UE Engine licensees in China, including the existing CSE 1) and YHM 2), and launched a new organization specialized in licensing operations to strengthen the respond to the rapidly expanding license business.

J-ENG will continue to strengthen the cooperation with licensee partners as the only global licensor with an “integrated structures covering the all stages from development to designing, manufacturing, sales, and after sales services.”, and aim to further expand its market share by supplying high value added products with high reliability, high economic efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

