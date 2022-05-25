J-ENG to exhibit at Posidonia 2022

Japan Engine Corporation (J－ENG) will exhibit at “Posidonia 2022” , an international maritime exhibition held in Athens, Greece, from June 6th to 10th 2022.

J-ENG will present not only the latest environmentally-friendly engine models such as UEC-LSH having an ultra-low fuel consumption and UEC-LSJ adopting the stratified water injection system, but also preventive and efficient maintenance management using digital transformation technologies in the exhibition. Furthermore, the world-leading ammonia-fueled and hydrogen-fueled engine, which J-ENG is developing to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, will be introduced.

This April many customers visited J-ENG’s booth at Sea Japan 2022 exhibition in Tokyo and showed high interest about J-ENG’s engines for GHG zero-emission. J-ENG will keep infiltrating its thoughts to European shipping industry by appealing UEC engines featuring high environmental/ultra-low fuel consumption potential in Greece, one of world’s leading shipping countries.

Source: Japan Engine Corporation