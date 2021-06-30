Jafza Redefines Infrastructure In The Free Zone By Completing Projects Worth AED2.484 Billion

DP World, UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) improved and elevated the roads and infrastructure within its premises over the last five years, with the aim of offering top-notch facilities and amenities to those operating in the free zone. The projects include sustainable developments and major construction works valued at approximately AED2.484 billion.

In line with the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) 2030, sustainability has been an integral part of Jafza’s core business values. Jafza has been committed to investing in sustainability projects, being the frontrunner in this aspect and driving the sustainability movement in the country. While doing so, it has consistently encouraged its customers to reduce energy consumption, conserve natural resources and reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, Jafza was among the first free zones in the country/ region to install large numbers of energy-efficient LED streetlights worth AED80 million. Its major retrofit projects for existing facilities worth AED105 million achieved a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption, meeting the DSM target ahead of time. Moreover, DP World and Jafza also completed one of the largest rooftop solar power programmes in the region, generating about 45 Giga Watt Hours (GWHr) annually.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region and Jafza said: “Since the inception of the free zone, we have focused on providing a business hub that is equipped with facilities that increase operational efficiency and reduce environmental strain. Everything in the free zone has been designed taking into consideration the unique needs of manufacturing and trading companies. It is truly a moment of pride for us when Jafza is touted as the preferred location to conduct business and is chosen by multinationals and Fortune 500 companies as their regional headquarters.”

Bin Damithan added: “The importance of the comprehensive improvement projects lies in the constant need to develop and upgrade the infrastructure and road network in Jafza that is a trade catalyst. Its unique ecosystem and convenient location enable global connectivity, fostering the generation of new growth opportunities.”

Key features of the upgrades include improvements in the Jafza One complex that is valued at AED1.2 billion and construction of accommodation comprising of 13 buildings, each G+10 floors for 35,000 occupants and a Food Court, both costing AED689 million. A new set of Light Industrial Units (LIU’s) and warehouses worth AED130 million, new bridges, upgrading of roads and Jafza North stormwater improvement valued at AED280 million are a part of the development works.

Spread over an area of 57 sq. km, Jafza acts as a dynamic base for over 8,500 registered companies from over 140 countries and is an essential part of the DP World UAE Region’s integrated trade and logistics hub. Recognised as one of the significant free zones in the UAE and the Middle East and one of the largest globally, it is a key driver for economic prosperity in the emirate of Dubai.

Source: DP World, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)