Jakob Friis Sørensen- Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav

Mr. Jakob Friis Sørensen, Managing Director at APM Terminals Pipavav is an industry expert with immense experience in the global logistic industry.

A Danish national, Mr. Sørensen, has been a part of A.P. Moller Maersk Group since 1987. During his career with Maersk, Jakob has performed a range of roles in both the shipping and logistics side of business, as well as performing country and area management roles.

Over the years he has held various positions within the Group in Maersk Line, Maersk Logistics and Damco in countries like Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and India. His long history of delivering high performance in developing markets of Asia makes him an ideal choice to lead APM Terminals Pipavav into the next stage of its development journey.

With a vast experience in spearheading operations in APAC nations, Mr. Sørensen has an in-depth knowledge of the SCM (Supply Chain Management) processes. He holds an MBA from Henley Management College, London and has attended several Executive Management courses at IMD, Lausanne, Penn State University in the US. During his free time, he enjoys sports such as football and swimming, and exploring history while travelling in various countries.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav