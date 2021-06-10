Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to increase productivity and reliability

Kingston Wharves Ltd. (KWL), a terminal operator at the Port of Kingston, Jamaica, has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Mobile Harbor Crane to increase its capacity and efficiency in container handling and to serve Super-post Panamax vessels. The order, booked in March 2021, marks KWL’s return as a customer and shows their appreciation of Konecranes quality.

The time had come to add new equipment to KWL’s existing fleet of mobile harbor cranes at their terminal in Kingston. As the Port of Kingston evolves into a major maritime logistics hub of the Caribbean, customers must be confident that KWL will maintain the high standards it has established since its founding in 1945. With this in mind, they ordered a Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 crane, as it will allow them to expand their current container handling capacity and to serve larger vessels. Handover is scheduled for the beginning of December 2021.

“Regional trade is expanding, so this order is part of a comprehensive strategic upgrade to our equipment and facilities,” says Mark F. Williams, CEO of KWL. “Our new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane will provide us with the performance, reliability and robustness we’ve come to expect from such a crane, while giving us the extra capacity and options we need for our future growth and development.”

“KWL has been operating four Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes for many years,” says Andreas Moeller, Senior Sales Manager for Konecranes Mobile Harbor Cranes. “The fact that they are returning to us again demonstrates the confidence they have in our relationship and that our cranes are ideal for both their productivity and future growth needs. Our partnership is a model of long-term cooperation and success.”

The new crane is a Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Mobile Harbor Crane in the G HMK 8510 variant. With a maximum radius of 61 m, it can service container vessels up to super-post-Panamax class. Smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t make it flexible enough to handle general and heavy project cargo as well. The crane will be delivered along with a complete set of spare parts so that maintenance tasks are quick and minimize downtime.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Source: Konecranes