Jan-April oil shipments from Georgia’s Batumi down 54 pct yr/yr

Oil and oil-related shipments from Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi fell 53.7 percent between January and April from a year earlier, an official at the KazMunaiGas-operated terminal said.

The official said some volumes of crude oil had been rerouted to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium this year, while some fuel oil had been sent to the port of Taman in Russia and Georgia’s other Black Sea port of Kulevi.

January-April shipments of crude oil and refined oil products from Batumi totalled 415,613 tonnes, down from 898,316 tonnes in the same period last year, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

In April alone, overall shipments were 115,086 tonnes, compared with 98,205 tonnes the previous month and 249,735 tonnes in April last year.

There were no shipments of crude oil, gasoil, naphtha, LPG and fuel oil last month.

Shipments of crude oil and refined oil products from Batumi totalled 2.109 million tonnes in 2017, down from 3.377 million in 2016.

Crude and refined oil products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are shipped out of Georgia’s Black Sea ports of Batumi, Supsa, Poti and a terminal in Kulevi.

Some products are transported across the Caspian Sea in small tankers, unloaded in the Azeri port of Baku and then sent by rail to Georgian ports for export to the Mediterranean.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Louise Heavens)