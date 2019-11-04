Jan De Nul is aiming for 100% renewable fuel

Jan De Nul Group carries out dredging work in the Benelux with 100% renewable fuel. With this, the world player is further committing itself to immediately and considerably reducing its CO₂ emissions. Trailing suction hopper dredger Alexander von Humboldt will from now on sail on renewable biofuel from certified and sustainable waste streams.

The choice of 100% renewable fuel is part of the ambitious CO₂ reduction objectives of the Jan De Nul Group. In this context, Jan De Nul also wants to collaborate with the Flemish government to introduce a minimal CO₂ reduction obligation of 15% for 80% of the maintenance dredging contracts in Flanders by 2022 at the latest (https://www.jandenul.com/en/pressroom/press-releases/jan-de-nul-reveals-ambitious-co2-reduction-targets).

By 2050 the European Union wants to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases by 80% to 95%, compared to 1990, of which at least 40% of the reduction must be realised by 2030.

“Why wait until tomorrow when it’s already possible today? We need concrete action”, says Bart Praet, Head of the Dredging Benelux department at Jan De Nul Group. “This intervention makes us at least 80% CO₂ neutral. With this we want to prove to the governments and to our clients in the Benelux that if they have climate ambitions and incorporate these in the selection procedures, the market is ready for it now. At the same time, we are urging our colleagues in the sector to follow our example in a renewable and climate-neutral trajectory. We are continuing to work hard on our energy transition, relying on innovative solutions.”

“The Flemish government is glad about the use of this renewable fuel, and will definitely include a sustainability criterion for the next procurement of the dredging contract for the evaluation of offers”, says engineer Freddy Aerts, head of division Maritime Access, Department of Mobility and Public Works.

100% renewable fuel

The trailing suction hopper dredger Alexander von Humboldt sails using sustainable renewable biofuel from certified and sustainable waste streams. The ship will carry out maintenance dredging works in the maritime access routes, on the North Sea and in Flemish seaports.

The second generation of biofuel, supplied by biofuel market leader GoodFuels, reduced CO2 emissions by at least 80% and is also sulphur-free. GoodFuels pioneered in the development, commercialisation and supply of renewable fuel in the shipping industry. Jan De Nul Group entered into a multi-year agreement with them because of their innovative technology and verifiable sustainability guarantees.

“Our energy transition can start today”, Michel Deruyck, Head of the Jan De Nul Group Energy department, adds. “As we are in continuous consultation with engine manufacturers and other suppliers, we know what is technically feasible. We continue to innovate to remain sustainable and viable in our sector, and to be able to offer our clients alternatives.”

Source: Jan De Nul Group