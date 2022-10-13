Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands

Jan De Nul Group and the shipyard Neptune Marine near Dordrecht in the Netherlands, launched the new water injection dredger Cosette today. The godmother of the vessel is the four-year-old Cosette Goethals, daughter of Julie De Nul and granddaughter of ir. J.P.J. De Nul. Cosette proudly christened her namesake and wished it good luck and a safe journey.

This new build vessel is a sister vessel to the Pancho, delivered earlier this year. The design of both vessels is based on an existing vessel design from the Neptune’s workboat portfolio. However for this vessel, Jan De Nul, together with Neptune’s engineering department, has integrated its in-house designed and built dredging equipment, including the dredge pump, the dredge pipes, winches, hydraulics and the necessary equipment for an adapted pipeline routing on the fore ship.

Cosette is an Ultra Low Emission vessel or ULEv. Jan De Nul’s latest generation of vessels are equipped with a highly advanced dual exhaust gas filtration system that removes up to 99% of the polluting nanoparticles from the exhaust gases, using a diesel particulate filter (DPF), plus a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for significantly reducing NOx emissions.

Jan Van de Velde, Head of the Newbuilding Department at Jan De Nul Group: “With Cosette we conclude an investment program of two new water injection dredgers that are even more compact than our existing fleet of water injection dredgers. Thanks to their compact character combined with an exceptional depth range, Cosette and Pancho are perfectly suited for maintenance dredging works in harbours and rivers. The cooperation with the Neptune Marine shipyard during the construction of Pancho and Cosette was enriching, and we are now looking forward to completion this Autumn.”

Martijn Schouten, responsible for sales within Neptune Marine’s shipyard business: ‘’After a successful trial run, the first vessel Pancho is now sailing in Argentina. Also the construction of the second vessel for top player Jan De Nul has been successful thanks to the excellent cooperation with the Newbuilding Department within Jan De Nul. Sustainability is a priority within Neptune Marine, so it is worth mentioning that this vessel is Euro Stage V compliant and will be ULEv rated. As a family business, we look forward to a long-term relationship together with the family business Jan De Nul.”

The ideal dredging technique for maintenance in ports, harbours and rivers

A water injection dredger is smaller than a trailing suction hopper dredger and is ideal in ports and rivers where the work area is often smaller. In water injection dredging, water is injected under low pressure into the subsoil, enabling the soil material to be removed.

This dredging technique is especially suitable for maintenance dredging in areas with recently deposited sediments, or for moving fine sand over shorter distances.

Jan De Nul currently has 5 water injection dredging vessels in its fleet, of which Cosette will be the newest addition.

Source: Jan De Nul