Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Japan aluminium stocks down 0.4% m/m in March

Japan aluminium stocks down 0.4% m/m in March

in Commodity News 16/05/2020

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of March edged lower by 0.4% at 297,100 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports, in tonnes:

 　          March 2020  Feb. 2020  March 2019 
  Yokohama   156,500     157,300    147,400
  Nagoya     125,600     126,600    133,500
  Osaka      15,000      14,500     15,000
  TOTAL      297,100     298,400    295,900

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software