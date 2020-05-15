Japan aluminium stocks down 0.4% m/m in March

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of March edged lower by 0.4% at 297,100 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports, in tonnes:

March 2020 Feb. 2020 March 2019 Yokohama 156,500 157,300 147,400 Nagoya 125,600 126,600 133,500 Osaka 15,000 14,500 15,000 TOTAL 297,100 298,400 295,900

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)