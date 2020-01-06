Japan aluminium stocks rise 0.9% m/m in November – Marubeni

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 06/01/2020

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of November were up 0.9% at 321,200 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports, in tonnes:

Nov. 2019     Oct. 2019       Nov. 2018
                                                
 Yokohama            155,000        161,000         145,200
                                                
 Nagoya              151,200        141,700         135,200
                                                
 Osaka                15,000         15,500         15,000
                                                
 TOTAL               321,200        318,200         295,400

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

