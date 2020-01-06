Japan aluminium stocks rise 0.9% m/m in November – Marubeni

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of November were up 0.9% at 321,200 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports, in tonnes:

Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 Yokohama 155,000 161,000 145,200 Nagoya 151,200 141,700 135,200 Osaka 15,000 15,500 15,000 TOTAL 321,200 318,200 295,400

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)