Japan Approves Iridium Partner Cobham SATCOM’s Iridium Certus® SAILOR 4300 Terminal for Japanese Flagged Vessels

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) partner Cobham SATCOM, a market-leading provider of radio and satellite communications solutions, has received regulatory approval from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) to allow for Japanese adoption of its Iridium Connected® SAILOR 4300 terminal. With this approval, those operating Japanese flagged vessels can now utilize the high-performing, truly global L-band connectivity that the SAILOR 4300 provides.

Powered by Iridium Certus 700, the SAILOR 4300 enables mariners to access affordable, weather-resilient, and fast internet speeds at sea through Iridium’s truly global satellite network. Whether it serves as a primary ship communications solution or as a VSAT companion service, the SAILOR 4300 supports reliable voice and data applications for mariners’ everyday use. The small form factor terminal will be of particular value to Japan’s extensive merchant and fishing fleets, which require rapid, reliable, and cost-effective connectivity.

“We are proud the SAILOR 4300 is helping enhance safety at sea and operational efficiency in Japan,” says Iridium Executive Vice President, Bryan Hartin. “Crew members on board vessels equipped with Iridium Certus terminals can enjoy faster web surfing and reliable use of smartphone applications such as WhatsApp, LINE, or Viber, even in poor weather.”

The approval of SAILOR 4300 L-band follows the MIC’s trio of regulatory approvals granted to Iridium, including the regulatory approval of Iridium Certus® broadband. Unique in the satellite industry, Iridium Certus is the only broadband service that provides truly global, weather-resilient coverage for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access.

Regardless of a vessel’s location at sea, Iridium Certus 700 delivers high-speed L-band connectivity, enhancing ship business applications, IoT services and connected ship communications. Crew members on board vessels equipped with Iridium Certus terminals can also enjoy faster web surfing and reliable use of smartphone applications such as WhatsApp or WeChat, even in poor weather.

Source: Iridium Communications