Japan April crude import volume down 0.6 percent

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 0.6 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.15 million barrels per day (15.031 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.608 million tonnes last month, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 6.7 percent in April to 8.744 million tonnes, the data showed.

Source: Reuters