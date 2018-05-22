Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan April crude import volume down 0.6 percent

Japan April crude import volume down 0.6 percent

in Freight News 22/05/2018

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 0.6 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.15 million barrels per day (15.031 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.608 million tonnes last month, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 6.7 percent in April to 8.744 million tonnes, the data showed.
Source: Reuters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software