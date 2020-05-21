Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan April crude import volume down 6.3% y/y – MOF

Japan April crude import volume down 6.3% y/y – MOF

in Freight News 21/05/2020

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 6.3% in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.1 million barrels per day (14.775 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.132 million tonnes last month, down 8.8% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 8.1% in April to 9.134 million tonnes.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

April figures

                Fuel      Volume   Yr/Yr (%)       Value  Yr/Yr (%) 
       Mineral Fuels         n/a         n/a     986,863      -32.9
           Crude Oil      14.775        -6.3     427,163      -43.7
        Oil Products         n/a         n/a      78,504      -35.7
     (Mogas/Naphtha)       2.214        -4.8      63,159      -37.0
                 LNG       5.132        -8.8     268,544      -14.2
                 LPG       0.861        15.7      33,012      -23.1
                Coal      15.897         5.4     177,186      -23.0
      (Thermal Coal)       9.134         8.1      87,156      -21.8

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software