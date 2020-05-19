Japan April petchem naphtha imports fall 16 pct y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 16 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1 million tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name Apr 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2019 Total import (kilolitres) 1,455,294 1,866,108 1,749,625 Total import (tonnes) 1,003,577 1,291,128 1,193,046 Total import value ($) 379,991,416 693,882,577 651,699,467 $/Tonne 378.6 537.4 546.2 Currency rate (yen/$) 108.6 108.0 111.2 Yen/kilolitre 28,357 40,158 41,420

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)