Japan April petchem naphtha imports fall 16 pct y/y

in Freight News 19/05/2020

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 16 percent in April from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1 million tonnes last month, down from 1.19 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
                         Name         Apr 2020          Mar 2020          Apr 2019
     Total import (kilolitres)      1,455,294         1,866,108         1,749,625 
         Total import (tonnes)      1,003,577         1,291,128         1,193,046 
        Total import value ($)    379,991,416       693,882,577       651,699,467 
                       $/Tonne          378.6             537.4             546.2 
        Currency rate (yen/$)           108.6             108.0             111.2 
                 Yen/kilolitre         28,357            40,158            41,420

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

