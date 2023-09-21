Japan Aug crude import volume down 3.0%

Japan’s customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 3.0% in August from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.7 million barrels per day (13.303 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

Japan’s imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 5.673 million tonnes last month, down 9.6% from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 31.5% in August to 8.385 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha

in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

