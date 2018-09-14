Japan Aug petchem naphtha imports fall 16 pct y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 16 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.04 million tonnes last month, down from 1.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Name Aug 2018 Jul 2018 Aug 2017 Total import (kilolitres) 1,520,279 1,636,050 1,817,928 Total import (tonnes) 1,039,552 1,114,974 1,244,617 Total import value ($) 689,749,087 736,876,731 533,565,071 $/Tonne 663.5 660.9 428.7 Currency rate (yen/$) 111.3 110.8 110.8 Yen/kilolitre 50,497 49,904 32,520

