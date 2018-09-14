Recent News

  

Japan Aug petchem naphtha imports fall 16 pct y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 16 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Friday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.04 million tonnes last month, down from 1.24 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

                       Name          Aug 2018          Jul 2018        Aug 2017
     Total import (kilolitres)       1,520,279         1,636,050       1,817,928 
         Total import (tonnes)       1,039,552         1,114,974       1,244,617 
        Total import value ($)     689,749,087       736,876,731     533,565,071 
                       $/Tonne           663.5             660.9           428.7 
        Currency rate (yen/$)            111.3             110.8           110.8 
                 Yen/kilolitre          50,497            49,904          32,520

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

