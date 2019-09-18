Japan Aug petchem naphtha imports rise 10% y/y

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector rose 10% in August from a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.14 million tonnes last month, up from 1.04 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name Aug 2019 Jul 2019 Aug 2018 Total import (kilolitres) 1,673,362 1,653,502 1,520,279 Total import (tonnes) 1,139,965 1,132,619 1,039,552 Total import value ($) 580,862,360 587,651,520 689,749,087 $/Tonne 509.5 518.8 663.5 Currency rate (yen/$) 107.2 108.0 111.3 Yen/kilolitre 37,212 38,383 50,497

