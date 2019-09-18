Recent News

  
Japan Aug petchem naphtha imports rise 10% y/y

in Freight News 18/09/2019

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector rose 10% in August from a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 1.14 million tonnes last month, up from 1.04 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Following is a table of naphtha import volume.

                        Name        Aug 2019       Jul 2019        Aug 2018
    Total import (kilolitres)     1,673,362      1,653,502       1,520,279 
        Total import (tonnes)     1,139,965      1,132,619       1,039,552 
       Total import value ($)   580,862,360    587,651,520     689,749,087 
                      $/Tonne         509.5          518.8           663.5 
       Currency rate (yen/$)          107.2          108.0           111.3 
                Yen/kilolitre        37,212         38,383          50,497

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

