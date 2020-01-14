Japan boosts Abu Dhabi’s leased crude storage capacity amid supply risk

Japan has agreed to boost Abu Dhabi’s leased crude oil storage capacity to 1.3 million kl, or 8.18 million barrels, from 1 million kl, a move that will not only enhance the Asian consumer’s supply security, but also help to expand the Middle East supplier’s access to the East Asian market.

Under the agreement, which involved the renewal of the existing joint crude oil storage scheme for three years, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company can use the leased facility at Kiire in southwestern Japan as an East Asian supply base in exchange for prioritizing supply to Japan in the event of an emergency, an official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Tuesday.

The renewal of the deal, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on Monday by senior METI minister Hideki Makihara and UAE state minister, who is also ADNOC group CEO, Sultan al-Jaber, in the presence of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed, according to METI.

The Japanese premier is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman from January 11, in an effort to ensure energy security as well as safety of shipping in the Middle East.

The Middle East accounted for 89% of Japan’s crude imports, or an average of 3.01 million b/d over January-November, according to METI data. Around 80% of Middle East oil supplies transit through the Strait of Hormuz to Japan.

Following the latest deal, Japan’s leased crude storage capacity to its top two crude suppliers — Saudi Arabia and the UAE — rose to a total of 2.6 million kl or 16.35 million barrels, equating to eight days of domestic oil consumption, according to the METI official.

Source: Platts