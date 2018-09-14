Japan bunker fuel demand resilient despite higher prices

Relatively higher bunker fuel prices at Japanese ports as well as delivery delays from recent typhoons have not deterred buyers, market sources said.

“Demand is strong; customers are assured of good specifications in Japan,” a trader said.

The bunker market sentiment in Singapore has been cautious since early July due to a spate of quality issues with US origin fuel oil. Singapore is typically one of the main suppliers of fuel oil to Hong Kong, South Korea and China.

In contrast, Japanese refineries are self-sufficient in domestic production, and does not import any fuel oil cargoes.

Barge congestion has mostly cleared this week after a series of typhoons, which led to delivery delays. Typhoon Shanshan hit the Tokyo Bay and Kashima ports in August, while Typhoon Jongdari made landfall in Japan in early August.

Last week, bunkering at Japanese ports were affected as Typhoon Jebi brought violent winds and floods, which led to bunkering delays at many ports amid barge congestion.

“Barge is a little tight, but no longer a problem,” a trader said.

380 CST bunker fuel for delivery at Tokyo Bay averaged $490.63/mt from September 3 to September 12, compared to $481.56/mt in South Korea and $473.25/mt in Shanghai over the same period.

Source: Platts