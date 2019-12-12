Japan buyer agrees to Q1 aluminium premium of $83/T, 14% lower than Q4-source

A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $83 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 14% from the current quarter, a source directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $97 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks a second consecutive quarterly drop. It is also lower than the initial offers of around $92 made by producers.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)