Japan buys 107,965 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 107,965 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 11,312 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 13,905 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(14.0%) 29,195 * Canada Western Red Spring(13.5%) 25,150 ** Canada Western Red Spring(13.5%) 28,403 * Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20, 2018 ** Arriving by Dec. 31, 2018 Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)