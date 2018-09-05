Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Japan buys 107,965 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan buys 107,965 tonnes of food wheat via tender

in Freight News 05/09/2018

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 107,965 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed late on Wednesday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

   
 COUNTRY      TYPE                                            QUANTITY      
 U.S.         Western White                                       11,312  *
 U.S.         Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                          13,905  *
                                                                          
 U.S.         Dark Northern Spring(14.0%)                         29,195  *
                                                                          
 Canada       Western Red Spring(13.5%)                           25,150  **
 Canada       Western Red Spring(13.5%)                           28,403  *
 
    Shipments: * Loading between Oct. 21 and Nov. 20, 2018
              ** Arriving by Dec. 31, 2018
    Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software