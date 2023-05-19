Japan buys 113,555 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 113,555 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue Editing by Bernadette Baum)