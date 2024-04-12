Recent News

  

Japan buys 121,485 tons food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 121,485 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)

