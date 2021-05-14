Japan buys 122,180 tonnes food wheat via tender
Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 122,180 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender.
Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
13,850
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
12,890
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
34,060
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
34,860
*
Australia
Australia Standard White
26,520
*
Shipments: * Loading July 1-31, 2021
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)