Japan buys 122,180 tonnes food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 122,180 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada, and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued thrice a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

13,850

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

12,890

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

34,060

*

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

34,860

*

Australia

Australia Standard White

26,520

*

Shipments: * Loading July 1-31, 2021

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue)