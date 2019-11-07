Japan buys 123,928 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 123,928 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 9,455 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 14,940 * U.S. Dark Nothern Spring(14.0 pct) 32,715 ** Canada Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct) 35,157 ** Australia Standard White(West Australia) 31,661 ***

Shipments: * Arriving by Feb. 29

** Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20

*** Loading between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)