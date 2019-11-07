Recent News

  

Japan buys 123,928 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan buys 123,928 tonnes of food wheat via tender

in Freight News 07/11/2019

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 123,928 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

 COUNTRY       TYPE                                                  QUANTITY           
 U.S.          Western White                                         9,455         *
 U.S.          Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                            14,940        *
 U.S.          Dark Nothern Spring(14.0 pct)                         32,715        **
 Canada        Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)          35,157        **
 Australia     Standard White(West Australia)                        31,661        ***

Shipments: * Arriving by Feb. 29
** Loading between Dec. 21 and Jan. 20
*** Loading between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31
Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

