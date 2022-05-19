Japan buys 174,744 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 174,744 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders that closed on Thursday.
Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple behind rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
13,672
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
21,330
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,300
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
13,254
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
30,730
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
31,340
*
Canada
Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)
29,395
*
Australia
Standard White(West Australia)
23,723
**
Source: Ministry of Agriculture