Japan buys 76,143 tonnes of food wheat via tender

in Freight News 19/06/2020

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 76,143 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY       TYPE                                                  QUANTITY           
 U.S.          Western White                                         17,670        *
 U.S.          Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%)           10,728        *
 U.S.          Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)                            27,125        *
 Australia     Standard White(West Australia)                        20,620        *

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Mark Potter)

