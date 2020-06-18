Japan buys 76,143 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought 76,143 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular tender.

Japan, the world’s sixth-largest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys the majority of it for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 17,670 * U.S. Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0%) 10,728 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 27,125 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 20,620 *

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue, editing by Mark Potter)