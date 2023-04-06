Japan buys 78,732 tonnes of food wheat via tender

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 78,732 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple behind rice, buying the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

12,360

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi hard)

15,470

Canada

Western Red Spring(protein minimum 13.5 pct)

29,142

Australia

Standard White(West Australia)

21,760

Shipments: *Loading between June 1 and June 30

** Loading between August 1 and August 31

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)