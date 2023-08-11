Japan buys 93,972 metric tons of food wheat via tender

Recent News

  

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 93,972 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)

